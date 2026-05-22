- Alcoa: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 98 to USD 324.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 129 to USD 117.
- Pinterest, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 20.80 to USD 26.70.
- Zoom Communications, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to market weight from underweight.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 270.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 23.
- Intuit Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 897 to USD 707.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 232 to USD 301.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 190 to USD 130.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 210.
- Nvidia Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 242 to USD 315.
- Ralliant Corporation: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 63.
- Target Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 114.
- Walmart Inc.: Punto Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 135.
- Workday Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
Analyst recommendations: Deckers Outdoor, Dell, Him & Hers, Intuit, Lululemon…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/22/2026 at 05:00 am EDT