  • Alcoa: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 98 to USD 324.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 129 to USD 117.
  • Pinterest, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 20.80 to USD 26.70.
  • Zoom Communications, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to market weight from underweight.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 270.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 23.
  • Intuit Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 897 to USD 707.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 232 to USD 301.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 190 to USD 130.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 210.
  • Nvidia Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 242 to USD 315.
  • Ralliant Corporation: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 63.
  • Target Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 114.
  • Walmart Inc.: Punto Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 135.
  • Workday Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.