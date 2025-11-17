  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 144 to USD 110.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 25.
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 86 to USD 65.
  • Kraft Heinz: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 27 to USD 21.
  • Rubrik, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 97.
  • Sealed Air Corporation: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 43.80 to USD 45.
  • The Mosaic Company: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 36 to USD 20.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 208 to USD 263.
  • Atlassian Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 344 to USD 245.
  • Block, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 45.
  • Fmc Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 43 to USD 14.
  • Nebius Group: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 143 to USD 110.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1500 to USD 150.
  • Pure Storage, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 90.