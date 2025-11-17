The stock market is counting on Nvidia to pull it out of the doldrums

We have entered one of those somewhat peculiar phases in the stock market, during which investors are thrown off balance by the accumulation of contradictory signals. Really thrown off balance, I mean. Contradictory signals are commonplace in finance, and most of the time, the market weighs up the pros and cons, determines the forces at play, adds a little optimism and forms an opinion. Generally, it is positive. If we had to find a succinct formula, since that is the only thing we are capable of following in the 21st century, we could say that the rise is (often) structured, while the fall is (often) chaotic. It's human nature.