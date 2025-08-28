  • Bill Holdings, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 50.
  • Dexcom, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 98 to USD 80.
  • Nvidia Corporation: Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 138 to USD 205.67.
  • Rambus Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 91.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 97 to USD 72.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 17.
  • Bank Of America Corporation: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 56.50.
  • Estee Lauder: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 83.
  • Five Below, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 170.
  • Pvh Corp.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 101.
  • Reddit, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 243.
  • Snowflake Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.