- Bill Holdings, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 50.
- Dexcom, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 98 to USD 80.
- Nvidia Corporation: Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 138 to USD 205.67.
- Rambus Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 91.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 97 to USD 72.
- Venture Global, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 17.
- Bank Of America Corporation: Freedom Broker maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 56.50.
- Estee Lauder: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 83.
- Five Below, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 170.
- Pvh Corp.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 101.
- Reddit, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 243.
- Snowflake Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/28/2025 at 05:17 am EDT