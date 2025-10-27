- Doordash, Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of USD 315.
- Eastgroup Properties, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 180 to USD 207.
- Five Below, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 154 to USD 186.
- Honeywell International Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 253.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Microsoft Corporation: Guggenheim upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 586.
- Roper Technologies, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 644 to USD 539.
- Thor Industries, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to market perform from underperform.
- Amkor Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 28.
- Apa Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 21.
- Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 44 to USD 33.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 122 to USD 90.
- Brunswick Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 51 to USD 72.
- Ford Motor Company: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 11 to USD 13.50.
- General Motors Company: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
- Intel Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 25 to USD 38.90.
- Lam Research Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 113 to USD 165.
- Tesla, Inc.: Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 354 to USD 518.
- Wayfair Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 105.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/27/2025 at 06:17 am EDT