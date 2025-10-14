- Cyberark Software Ltd.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 440 to USD 520.
- Doordash, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from rating suspended with a target price of USD 325.
- Hp Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 28.10 to USD 30.
- Microsoft Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 579.90 to USD 631.90.
- T-Mobile Us, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 270.
- The Mosaic Company: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 39.60 to USD 37.70.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 310.
- Applovin Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 491 to USD 633.
- Broadcom Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 324 to USD 420.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 111 to USD 158.
- Caterpillar Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 505 to USD 650.
- First Solar, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 198 to USD 300.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 136.
Analyst recommendations: Doordash, HP inc, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/14/2025 at 05:52 am EDT