  • Cyberark Software Ltd.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 440 to USD 520.
  • Doordash, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from rating suspended with a target price of USD 325.
  • Hp Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 28.10 to USD 30.
  • Microsoft Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 579.90 to USD 631.90.
  • T-Mobile Us, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 270.
  • The Mosaic Company: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 39.60 to USD 37.70.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 310.
  • Applovin Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 491 to USD 633.
  • Broadcom Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 324 to USD 420.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 111 to USD 158.
  • Caterpillar Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 505 to USD 650.
  • First Solar, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 198 to USD 300.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 136.