  • Doordash, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 253 to USD 224.
  • Exelon Corporation: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Firstenergy Corp.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 50.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 90.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Freedom Broker upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 560 to USD 610.
  • Matador Resources Company: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 47.
  • Oneok, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 87 to USD 83.
  • Te Connectivity Plc: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 270.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 11.
  • Atlassian Corporation: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 145.
  • Entegris, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 145.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 70.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 390 to USD 480.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 93 to USD 72.
  • Roblox Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 125.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 410 to USD 600.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1075 to USD 215.
  • Slb N.v.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 61.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 615 to USD 775.
  • Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 45.