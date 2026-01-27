- Doordash, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 253 to USD 224.
- Exelon Corporation: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Firstenergy Corp.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 50.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 90.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Freedom Broker upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 560 to USD 610.
- Matador Resources Company: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 47.
- Oneok, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 87 to USD 83.
- Te Connectivity Plc: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 270.
- Venture Global, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 11.
- Atlassian Corporation: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 145.
- Entegris, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 145.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 70.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 390 to USD 480.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 93 to USD 72.
- Roblox Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 125.
- Sandisk Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 410 to USD 600.
- Servicenow, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1075 to USD 215.
- Slb N.v.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 61.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 615 to USD 775.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 45.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/27/2026 at 05:51 am EST