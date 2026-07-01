  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading upgrades to neutral from sell and reduces the target price from USD 97 to USD 55.
  • Dow Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 28.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Owens Corning: Zelman upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 131 to USD 174.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 1175 to USD 1017.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 39 to USD 30.30.
  • Celanese Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 48.
  • Corning Incorporated: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 270.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 40.
  • Honeywell International Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 480.
  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 94 to USD 65.
  • Netapp, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 117 to USD 180.
  • Strategy Inc: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 250.
  • Westlake Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 130 to USD 89.