- Bloom Energy Corporation: BM Pekao upgrades to buy from sell with a price target raised from USD 212 to USD 330.
- Dow Inc.: On Field Investment Research downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 33.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy with a price target raised from USD 175 to USD 220.
- Stellantis N.v.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and reduces the target price from EUR 5.50 to EUR 4.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 39.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 275.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 755 to USD 188.75.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: On Field Investment Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 60.
Analyst recommendations: Dow, Stellantis, Cloudflare, Crowdstrike, Lyondellbasell…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.