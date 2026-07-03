  • Bloom Energy Corporation: BM Pekao upgrades to buy from sell with a price target raised from USD 212 to USD 330.
  • Dow Inc.: On Field Investment Research downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 33.
  • Revolution Medicines, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy with a price target raised from USD 175 to USD 220.
  • Stellantis N.v.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and reduces the target price from EUR 5.50 to EUR 4.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 39.
  • Cloudflare, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 275.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 755 to USD 188.75.
  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: On Field Investment Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 60.