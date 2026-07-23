  • Duke Energy Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 139.
  • Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 345 to USD 375.
  • M&T Bank Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 250.
  • Northern Trust Corporation: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of USD 178.
  • Pegasystems Inc.: Loop Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 55 to USD 25.
  • Rollins, Inc.: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 52 to USD 40.
  • Southern Company: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 79.
  • Albemarle Corporation: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 230 to USD 170.
  • Exelixis, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 50 to USD 64.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 110.
  • Mgm Resorts International: Morgan Stanley initiates an underweight recommendation with a price target raised from 35 to USD 43.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 44 to USD 34.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 227 to USD 340.