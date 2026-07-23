- Duke Energy Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 139.
- Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 345 to USD 375.
- M&T Bank Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 250.
- Northern Trust Corporation: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of USD 178.
- Pegasystems Inc.: Loop Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 55 to USD 25.
- Rollins, Inc.: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 52 to USD 40.
- Southern Company: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 79.
- Albemarle Corporation: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 230 to USD 170.
- Exelixis, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 50 to USD 64.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 110.
- Mgm Resorts International: Morgan Stanley initiates an underweight recommendation with a price target raised from 35 to USD 43.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 44 to USD 34.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 227 to USD 340.
Analyst recommendations: Duke Energy, JPMorgan Chase, M&T Bank, Super Micro, Texas Instruments…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.