  • Electronic Arts Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 210.
  • Hess Midstream Lp: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 36.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 150.
  • Oneok, Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 75.
  • Spotify Technology S.a.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 765 to USD 770.
  • Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 91 to USD 110.
  • Intel Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 30.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 85.
  • Lyft, Inc.: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 20.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Needham maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 145.
  • Tesla, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 333 to USD 490.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 60.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 135.