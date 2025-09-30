- Electronic Arts Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 210.
- Hess Midstream Lp: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 36.
- Lam Research Corporation: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 150.
- Oneok, Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 75.
- Spotify Technology S.a.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 765 to USD 770.
- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 91 to USD 110.
- Intel Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 30.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 85.
- Lyft, Inc.: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 20.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Needham maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 145.
- Tesla, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 333 to USD 490.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 60.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 135.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/30/2025 at 05:42 am EDT