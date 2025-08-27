- Eli Lilly And Company: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 675 to USD 700.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to neutral from sell and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 37.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 91 to USD 74.30.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 8 to USD 10.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 181.90 to USD 235.90.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 335.
- Aecom: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 138.
- Allegion Plc: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 155 to USD 170.
- Camden Property Trust: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 131 to USD 123.
- Carnival Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 43.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 116.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 68.
- Domino's Pizza Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 485 to USD 490.
- Ionq, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. initiates a buy recommendation with a target price of USD 61.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 270 to USD 220.