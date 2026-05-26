North America:

  • Eli Lilly acquires three vaccine developers for up to $4 billion to enhance its infectious disease portfolio.
  • Quantinuum targets a $12.7 billion valuation in its U.S. IPO, aiming to raise up to $1.05 billion.
  • AutoZone reports strong Q3 earnings driven by resilient auto-parts demand despite margin pressures.
  • Ancora urges H.B. Fuller to abandon its hostile takeover bid for AMS and review board leadership.

Europe:

  • BP plc receives European Commission approval for the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery to the Klesch Group.
  • Ferrari unveils its first fully electric car, the Luce, targeting affluent families.
  • Generali launches Redion, a global Care platform, aiming for market leadership by 2030.
  • Kingfisher PLC reports a slight dip in Q1 sales but remains confident in meeting full-year guidance.
  • Saint-Gobain sells its Nordic tile-distribution business as part of its "Lead & Grow" optimization plan.
  • Melrose Industries reports a thermal issue at its California plant, shares drop 5.2%.
  • EDF invests €240 million to accelerate France's electrification plan, targeting 60% electricity use by 2030.

Rest of World:

  • Pony AI reports a 145% increase in Q1 revenues despite a $58.3 million operational loss.
  • Starbucks Korea faces a sales slump, impacting parent company Shinsegae's shares.
  • Samsung Electronics expands into green HVAC technology with high-efficiency heat pumps in Poland.
  • Xiaomi's Q1 2026 net profit drops 57% due to rising costs and weaker demand.
  • ASX shares fall as the company projects an 18-21% rise in FY27 expenses.
  • Santos Ltd aims to reduce net debt by $2.5 billion by 2030, focusing on LNG basins.
  • Maruti Suzuki implements cost-saving measures amid rising fuel costs and forex pressures in India.
  • Inpex continues negotiations with Australian LNG workers after canceling planned strikes.
  • Mineral Resources Ltd and Ganfeng Lithium Group approve a $352 million investment to expand the Mt. Marion lithium operation.
  • Airbus delays delivery of 12 A350-1000s to Qantas due to supply-chain disruptions.