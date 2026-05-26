Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, AutoZone, BP plc, Ferrari, Samsung Electronics…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Eli Lilly acquires three vaccine developers for up to $4 billion to enhance its infectious disease portfolio.
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Quantinuum targets a $12.7 billion valuation in its U.S. IPO, aiming to raise up to $1.05 billion.
- AutoZone reports strong Q3 earnings driven by resilient auto-parts demand despite margin pressures.
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Ancora urges H.B. Fuller to abandon its hostile takeover bid for AMS and review board leadership.
Europe:
- BP plc receives European Commission approval for the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery to the Klesch Group.
- Ferrari unveils its first fully electric car, the Luce, targeting affluent families.
- Generali launches Redion, a global Care platform, aiming for market leadership by 2030.
- Kingfisher PLC reports a slight dip in Q1 sales but remains confident in meeting full-year guidance.
- Saint-Gobain sells its Nordic tile-distribution business as part of its "Lead & Grow" optimization plan.
- Melrose Industries reports a thermal issue at its California plant, shares drop 5.2%.
- EDF invests €240 million to accelerate France's electrification plan, targeting 60% electricity use by 2030.
Rest of World:
- Pony AI reports a 145% increase in Q1 revenues despite a $58.3 million operational loss.
- Starbucks Korea faces a sales slump, impacting parent company Shinsegae's shares.
- Samsung Electronics expands into green HVAC technology with high-efficiency heat pumps in Poland.
- Xiaomi's Q1 2026 net profit drops 57% due to rising costs and weaker demand.
- ASX shares fall as the company projects an 18-21% rise in FY27 expenses.
- Santos Ltd aims to reduce net debt by $2.5 billion by 2030, focusing on LNG basins.
- Maruti Suzuki implements cost-saving measures amid rising fuel costs and forex pressures in India.
- Inpex continues negotiations with Australian LNG workers after canceling planned strikes.
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Mineral Resources Ltd and Ganfeng Lithium Group approve a $352 million investment to expand the Mt. Marion lithium operation.
- Airbus delays delivery of 12 A350-1000s to Qantas due to supply-chain disruptions.
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