- Estee Lauder: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 106.
- Linde Plc: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 460.
- Monday.com Ltd.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 90.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 180.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with an underweight rating and a target price of USD 132.
- Sirius Xm Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 24.
- Snap Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 8.60 to USD 7.30.
- Stellantis N.v.: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from EUR 9.60 to EUR 7.70.
- Transocean Ltd.: Fearnley Securities downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 3.90 to USD 5.30.
- Vistra Corp.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 191 to USD 203.
- Apple Inc.: Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 256 to USD 321.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 46.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 399 to USD 290.
- Coty Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 3.50 to EUR 2.10.
- Devon Energy Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 46.
- Doximity, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 34.
- Dynatrace, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 50.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 30.
- Intuit Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 810 to USD 624.
- Kkr & Co. Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 167 to USD 132.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 500.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 165 to USD 109.
- Newmont Corporation: Stifel Canada maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 175.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 70.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 42.
- Tapestry, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 148.
- The Hershey Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 137 to USD 166.
- The Timken Company: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 105.
- Workday Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 170.
- Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 13 to USD 9.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 02/10/2026 at 05:33 am EST