  • Estee Lauder: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 106.
  • Linde Plc: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 460.
  • Monday.com Ltd.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 90. 
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 180.
  • Qualcomm, Inc.: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with an underweight rating and a target price of USD 132.
  • Sirius Xm Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 24.
  • Snap Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 8.60 to USD 7.30.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from EUR 9.60 to EUR 7.70.
  • Transocean Ltd.: Fearnley Securities downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 3.90 to USD 5.30.
  • Vistra Corp.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 191 to USD 203.
  • Apple Inc.: Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 256 to USD 321.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 46.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 399 to USD 290.
  • Coty Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 3.50 to EUR 2.10.
  • Devon Energy Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 46.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 34.
  • Dynatrace, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 50.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 30.
  • Intuit Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 810 to USD 624.
  • Kkr & Co. Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 167 to USD 132.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 500.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 165 to USD 109.
  • Newmont Corporation: Stifel Canada maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 175.
  • On Semiconductor Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 70.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 42.
  • Tapestry, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 148.
  • The Hershey Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 137 to USD 166.
  • The Timken Company: Loop Capital Markets maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 105.
  • Workday Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 170.
  • Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 13 to USD 9.