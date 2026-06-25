  1. BROWN-FORMAN: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 27.
  2. Etsy, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 57 to USD 91.
  3. Icon Public Limited Company: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from USD 126 to USD 185.
  4. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 30 to USD 36.
  5. Micron Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 838 to USD 1483.
  6. Qualcomm Incorporated: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 146 to USD 231.
  7. DuPont De Nemours: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 159.
  8. Ebay Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 102 to USD 126.
  9. Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2025 to USD 2500.
  10. State Street Corporation: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 157 to USD 189.