Analyst recommendations: Etsy, Icon, Keurig, Micron, Qualcomm…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

BROWN-FORMAN: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 27. Etsy, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 57 to USD 91. Icon Public Limited Company: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from USD 126 to USD 185. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 30 to USD 36. Micron Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 838 to USD 1483. Qualcomm Incorporated: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 146 to USD 231. DuPont De Nemours: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 159. Ebay Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 102 to USD 126. Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2025 to USD 2500. State Street Corporation: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 157 to USD 189.