North America:

  • Exxon Mobil faces potential investment blocks in Venezuela due to U.S. political tensions and CEO's critical comments.
  • AbbVie partners with RemeGen for RC148 therapy development outside Greater China and acquires West Pharma’s SmartDose system for $112.5 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA rejecting its cell therapy, Ebvallo.
  • Geron shares drop 7.5% in pre-market trading due to disappointing 2026 revenue forecasts.
  • Recludix Pharma secures $123 million in equity financing for Sh2 domain inhibitors development.
  • QXO shares rise 3.6% in premarket trading after securing $1.8 billion in financing for U.S. acquisitions.

Europe:

  • Eli Lilly rumored to consider a €15 billion acquisition of Abivax, boosting Abivax shares.
  • JD Sports launches an AI-driven e-commerce platform in the U.S., integrating advanced technologies for global expansion.
  • Mercedes-Benz reports a 9% drop in 2025 car sales, citing market challenges in China and the U.S.
  • Bravida Holding AB restructures Swedish divisions and divests Abeka El & Kraftanläggningar AB, incurring one-off costs.
  • EQT AB invests $103 million in Kinaset Therapeutics and expands its real estate portfolio in Italy.
  • Pandora sees adjusted recommendations and target prices from Nordea, Jyske Bank, UBS, and JP Morgan.
  • Heineken announces CEO Dolf van den Brink will step down in 2026 amid investor pressure.
  • Uniper signs a long-term agreement to supply green ammonia to India, enhancing cross-sector cooperation.

Rest of the world:

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reports a 14% drop in Q3 net profit due to labor costs, despite strong revenue growth.
  • Reliance Industries halts battery cell manufacturing plans in India due to technology acquisition issues.
  • Light & Wonder agrees to pay Aristocrat Leisure Ltd $127.5 million to settle intellectual property claims.
  • Plus500 Ltd anticipates exceeding 2025 revenue and profit expectations, promising ongoing shareholder returns.