Analyst recommendations: Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, JD Sports…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Exxon Mobil faces potential investment blocks in Venezuela due to U.S. political tensions and CEO's critical comments.
- AbbVie partners with RemeGen for RC148 therapy development outside Greater China and acquires West Pharma’s SmartDose system for $112.5 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA rejecting its cell therapy, Ebvallo.
- Geron shares drop 7.5% in pre-market trading due to disappointing 2026 revenue forecasts.
Recludix Pharma secures $123 million in equity financing for Sh2 domain inhibitors development.
- QXO shares rise 3.6% in premarket trading after securing $1.8 billion in financing for U.S. acquisitions.
Europe:
- Eli Lilly rumored to consider a €15 billion acquisition of Abivax, boosting Abivax shares.
- JD Sports launches an AI-driven e-commerce platform in the U.S., integrating advanced technologies for global expansion.
- Mercedes-Benz reports a 9% drop in 2025 car sales, citing market challenges in China and the U.S.
- Bravida Holding AB restructures Swedish divisions and divests Abeka El & Kraftanläggningar AB, incurring one-off costs.
- EQT AB invests $103 million in Kinaset Therapeutics and expands its real estate portfolio in Italy.
- Pandora sees adjusted recommendations and target prices from Nordea, Jyske Bank, UBS, and JP Morgan.
- Heineken announces CEO Dolf van den Brink will step down in 2026 amid investor pressure.
- Uniper signs a long-term agreement to supply green ammonia to India, enhancing cross-sector cooperation.
Rest of the world:
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reports a 14% drop in Q3 net profit due to labor costs, despite strong revenue growth.
- Reliance Industries halts battery cell manufacturing plans in India due to technology acquisition issues.
- Light & Wonder agrees to pay Aristocrat Leisure Ltd $127.5 million to settle intellectual property claims.
- Plus500 Ltd anticipates exceeding 2025 revenue and profit expectations, promising ongoing shareholder returns.
