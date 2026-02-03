- Becton, Dickinson And Company: Citi upgrades to buy from rating suspended with a target price of USD 233.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: BNP Paribas downgrades to underperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 114 to USD 125.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 2039.40 to USD 2029.50.
- Fedex Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 380.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 570 to USD 665.
- Mastercard, Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 605 to USD 610.
- Newmont Corporation: Morgans Financial Limited upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target raised from AUD 162 to AUD 190.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 200.
- Sofi Technologies, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 31.
- Southwest Airlines Co.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 55.
- Stellantis N.v.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from EUR 8.50 to EUR 9.20.
- Blackrock, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1250.
- Coterra Energy Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 33 to USD 40.
- Flagstar Bank, National Association: Autonomous Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.
- Intel Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 50.
- Pinterest, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 35.
- Robert Half Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 26.50.
- Charles Schwab: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 120.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1138.50 to USD 227.70.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 280.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 40.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.: Argus Research Company maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 130.
- Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12.
Analyst recommendations: Exxon Mobil, Fair Isaac, Fedex, Mastercard, Palantir…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 02/03/2026 at 05:23 am EST