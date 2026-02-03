  • Becton, Dickinson And Company: Citi upgrades to buy from rating suspended with a target price of USD 233.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation: BNP Paribas downgrades to underperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 114 to USD 125. 
  • Fair Isaac Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 2039.40 to USD 2029.50.
  • Fedex Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 380.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 570 to USD 665.
  • Mastercard, Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 605 to USD 610.
  • Newmont Corporation: Morgans Financial Limited upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target raised from AUD 162 to AUD 190.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 200.
  • Sofi Technologies, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 31.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 55.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from EUR 8.50 to EUR 9.20. 
  • Blackrock, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1250.
  • Coterra Energy Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 33 to USD 40.
  • Flagstar Bank, National Association: Autonomous Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.
  • Intel Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 50.
  • Pinterest, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 35.
  • Robert Half Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 26.50.
  • Charles Schwab: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 88 to USD 120.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1138.50 to USD 227.70.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 280.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 40.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.: Argus Research Company maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 130.
  • Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12.