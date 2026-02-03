A swift purge, and straight back on track?

Traders generally prefer sessions that start low and finish high. Not so much because of the direction of travel, since a good trader makes money in rising as well as falling markets, but rather because this configuration is more manageable, if one can put it that way, than the reverse. That is what happened yesterday on Western stock markets, in Europe and in the United States alike, and across several asset classes, such as precious metals and cryptocurrencies.