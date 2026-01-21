- Fedex Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 271.
- Netflix, Inc.: Fubon Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 1430 to USD 98.
- Saia, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to hold from neutral and raises the target price from USD 343 to USD 371.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 340.
- Willscot Holdings Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 22 to USD 23.
- Albemarle Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 159 to USD 200.
- Bok Financial Corporation: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
- Kla Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1250 to USD 1560.
- Lam Research Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 260.
- Mks Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Netflix, Albemarle, Lam Research…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/21/2026 at 04:28 am EST