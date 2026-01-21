Free-for-All in Davos

One year and one day after Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, the world finds itself in a state of tension unseen for decades. The sharp deterioration of EU/US relations is unsettling the markets, which are now also eyeing political and monetary developments in Japan with growing concern. From the podium in Davos today, the American President could well adopt a historic stance. One of compromise or confrontation, that is the question.