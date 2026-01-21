  • Fedex Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 271.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Fubon Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 1430 to USD 98. 
  • Saia, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to hold from neutral and raises the target price from USD 343 to USD 371.
  • Watts Water Technologies, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 340.
  • Willscot Holdings Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 22 to USD 23.
  • Albemarle Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 159 to USD 200.
  • Bok Financial Corporation: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
  • Kla Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1250 to USD 1560.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 260.
  • Mks Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
