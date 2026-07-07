  • Ferguson Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from GBX 23200 to GBX 19900.
  • First Solar, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 272.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 490 to USD 515.
  • Slm Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 26.
  • Truist Financial Corporation: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 55.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 117.
  • Biogen Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 255.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 177.50 to USD 710.
  • Ge Aerospace: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 301 to USD 392.
  • Honeywell International Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 490.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 115.
  • T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 91 to USD 124.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 308.