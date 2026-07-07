- Ferguson Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from GBX 23200 to GBX 19900.
- First Solar, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 272.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 490 to USD 515.
- Slm Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 30 to USD 26.
- Truist Financial Corporation: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 55.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 117.
- Biogen Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 255.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 177.50 to USD 710.
- Ge Aerospace: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 301 to USD 392.
- Honeywell International Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 490.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 115.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 91 to USD 124.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 308.
Analyst recommendations: Ferguson, Medpace, Biogen, Crowdstrike, Take-Two…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.