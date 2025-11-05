- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 61 to USD 59.
- Fiserv, Inc.: BNP Paribas downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 62.
- O'reilly Automotive, Inc: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 105.
- Qualys, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 135.
- Southern Company: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 114 to USD 103.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 56 to USD 60.
- The Ensign Group, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from dropped coverage with a price target raised from USD 170 to USD 210.
- The Mosaic Company: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of USD 30. .
- Trex Company, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 92 to USD 40.
- Alphabet Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 345.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 270.
- Apple Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 300.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 155.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 570 to USD 700.
- Cava Group, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 72.
- Dupont De Nemours: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 93 to USD 44.
- Grab Holdings Limited: CLSA maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the target price from USD 5.252 to USD 6.497.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 83 to USD 147.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 27 to USD 21.
- Palantir.: CTBC Securities Investment Service maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 142.30 to USD 235.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 221 to USD 175.
- Pinterest, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 38.
- Sotera Health Company: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 19.50.
- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.: D.A. Davidson maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 460.
- Ul Solutions Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 100.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 65.
- Waters Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 315 to USD 385.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/05/2025 at 05:20 am EST