  • American Tower Corporation: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 207.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from buy and raises the target price from USD 490 to USD 500.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 125.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 188 to USD 307.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 220 to USD 328.
  • Philip Morris International, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to buy from add.
  • Starbucks Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 111 to USD 123.
  • The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 194 to USD 203.
  • Viking Holdings Ltd: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 83 to USD 100.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 450.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.: Argus Research Company maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 150.
  • Elf Beauty: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 60.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 17.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 248.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1300 to USD 2025.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 184.