- American Tower Corporation: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 207.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from buy and raises the target price from USD 490 to USD 500.
- Fortinet, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 125.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 188 to USD 307.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 220 to USD 328.
- Philip Morris International, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to buy from add.
- Starbucks Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 111 to USD 123.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 194 to USD 203.
- Viking Holdings Ltd: UBS upgrades to buy from under review with a price target raised from USD 83 to USD 100.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 355 to USD 450.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.: Argus Research Company maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 150.
- Elf Beauty: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 60.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 17.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 248.
- Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1300 to USD 2025.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 184.
Analyst recommendations: Fortinet, Jazz Pharamceuticals, Philip Morris, Starbucks…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/19/2026 at 05:41 am EDT