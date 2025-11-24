  • Gartner, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 298 to USD 260.40.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 110.
  • International Paper Company: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 44.
  • Mp Materials Corp.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and reduces the target price from USD 76 to USD 75.
  • Tractor Supply Company: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 64.
  • Vornado Realty Trust: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price of USD 41.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 67.
  • Autonation, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 300.
  • Broadcom Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 535.
  • Sempra: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 99.
  • The Mosaic Company: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 26.