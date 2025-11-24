- Gartner, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 298 to USD 260.40.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 110.
- International Paper Company: BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 44.
- Mp Materials Corp.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and reduces the target price from USD 76 to USD 75.
- Tractor Supply Company: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 58 to USD 64.
- Vornado Realty Trust: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price of USD 41.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 67.
- Autonation, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 300.
- Broadcom Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 535.
- Sempra: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 99.
- The Mosaic Company: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 26.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/24/2025 at 05:02 am EST