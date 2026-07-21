  • Elastic N.v.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 73 to USD 66.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Leerink Partners downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 146 to USD 127.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 558 to USD 468.
  • Salesforce, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 287 to USD 185.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce with a price target raised from USD 834 to USD 995.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 314 to USD 379.
  • Udr, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 39 to USD 45.
  • Vertex, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 19 to USD 15.
  • Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 13 to USD 17.
  • Carvana Co.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 475 to USD 85.
  • Cousins Properties Incorporated: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 27 to USD 33.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley initiates an overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 172 to USD 227.
  • Honeywell International Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 480 to USD 240.
  • Kilroy Realty Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 31 to USD 38.
  • Lineage, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 35 to USD 46.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 852 to USD 1500.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 109 to USD 151.40.
  • Simon Property Group, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 230 to USD 285.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 314 to USD 379.