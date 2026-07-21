- Elastic N.v.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 73 to USD 66.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Leerink Partners downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 146 to USD 127.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 558 to USD 468.
- Salesforce, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 287 to USD 185.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce with a price target raised from USD 834 to USD 995.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 314 to USD 379.
- Udr, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 39 to USD 45.
- Vertex, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 19 to USD 15.
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 13 to USD 17.
- Carvana Co.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 475 to USD 85.
- Cousins Properties Incorporated: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 27 to USD 33.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley initiates an overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 172 to USD 227.
- Honeywell International Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 480 to USD 240.
- Kilroy Realty Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 31 to USD 38.
- Lineage, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 35 to USD 46.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 852 to USD 1500.
- Netflix, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 109 to USD 151.40.
- Simon Property Group, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 230 to USD 285.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 314 to USD 379.
Analyst recommendations: Gilead, Salesforce, Goldman Sachs, Carvana, Crowdstrike…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.