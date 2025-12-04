  • Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Colliers Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 195.
  • Bxp, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 80.
  • Eastgroup Properties, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 200.
  • Fiserv, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 85.
  • Gitlab Inc.: Macquarie downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 40.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 130.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 718.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 70.
  • Pentair Plc: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 115.
  • Salesforce, Inc.: Fubon Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 310 to USD 270.
  • Toast, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 43.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 72 to USD 50.
  • Ciena Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 185.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 113 to USD 140.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 27.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 180.
  • Macy's, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 21.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 850 to USD 1057.
  • Uipath Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 15 to USD 19.
  • Ventas, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 85.