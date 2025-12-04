- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Colliers Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 195.
- Bxp, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 80.
- Eastgroup Properties, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 200.
- Fiserv, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 85.
- Gitlab Inc.: Macquarie downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 40.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 130.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 718.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 70.
- Pentair Plc: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 115.
- Salesforce, Inc.: Fubon Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 310 to USD 270.
- Toast, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 43.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 72 to USD 50.
- Ciena Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 185.
- Dollar Tree, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 113 to USD 140.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 27.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 180.
- Macy's, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 21.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 850 to USD 1057.
- Uipath Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 15 to USD 19.
- Ventas, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 85.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/04/2025 at 04:42 am EST