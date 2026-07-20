- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.: CLSA downgrades to hold from accumulate with a target price of USD 219.
- Global Payments Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 100.
- Monster Beverage Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 94 to USD 98.
- Charles Schwab: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 105.
- Truist Financial Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to souspondérer from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 53.50 to USD 53.
- Us Bancorp: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from souspondérer with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 67.50.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 46 to USD 63.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 270 to USD 330.
- Datadog, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 225 to USD 311.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 70 to USD 48.
- Netflix, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 134 to USD 83.
- Oracle Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation with a price target reduced from 155 to USD 110.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Tractor Supply Company: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 50 to USD 38.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 110 to USD 165.
Analyst recommendations: Global Payments, Charles Schwab, US Bancorp, Datadog, Netflix…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.