  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.: CLSA downgrades to hold from accumulate with a target price of USD 219.
  • Global Payments Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 100.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 94 to USD 98.
  • Charles Schwab: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 105.
  • Truist Financial Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to souspondérer from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 53.50 to USD 53.
  • Us Bancorp: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from souspondérer with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 67.50.
  • Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 46 to USD 63.
  • Cloudflare, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 270 to USD 330.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 225 to USD 311.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 70 to USD 48.
  • Netflix, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 134 to USD 83.
  • Oracle Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation with a price target reduced from 155 to USD 110.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 160.
  • Tractor Supply Company: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 50 to USD 38.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 110 to USD 165.