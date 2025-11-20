  • Apollo Global Management A: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 151 to USD 180.
  • Eversource Energy: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 81 to USD 68.
  • Globant S.a.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 61.
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 198.
  • Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 247 to USD 209.
  • Nasdaq, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 110.
  • Range Resources Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 43.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 136.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc.: D.A. Davidson maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 390.
  • Nvidia Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
  • Valvoline Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 38 to USD 30.