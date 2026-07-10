North America:

  • Goldman Sachs bans employees from trading prediction-market contracts to prevent conflicts of interest.
  • Delta Air Lines reported EPS down 26% to $1.56 for its June 2026 quarter, although slightly above the consensus of $1.53, along with an operating margin of 8.8%, down from 13.3% a year ago.
  • Chevron signs a five-year agreement to supply 46 petajoules of natural gas to Alinta Energy starting in July 2027.
  • Roundhill's Meme Stock ETF rises 35% this year but remains below its IPO launch price, highlighting volatility concerns.
  • OpenAI announces ChatGPT Work, enhancing its productivity tool offerings.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions explores a sale with Morgan Stanley advising.
  • Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal resigns amid a leadership reshuffle.

Europe:

  • Volkswagen reports an 8.6% year-on-year drop in Q2 2026 global vehicle deliveries, driven by a 36.6% decline in China.
  • Vodafone shares surged as Xavier Niel acquired a 16.2% stake for approximately $5.9 billion.
  • EasyJet agrees in principle to a £7.15 per share, £5.7 billion cash takeover offer from Apollo Global Management.
  • UniCredit's market capitalization increase raises the Central Bank of Libya's 1.2% stake to approximately EUR 1.5 billion.
  • BMW's first-half vehicle deliveries fell 4.2% globally due to a slowdown in China.
  • Audi reports a 7% year-on-year decline in global deliveries for the first half.
  • Meta faces potential EU fines for addictive features on Instagram and Facebook.
  • Philippine Airlines orders 15 Boeing 787-10 and 9 Airbus A350-1000 jets, marking its first Boeing purchase in nearly 20 years.

Rest of World:

  • SK Hynix raises a record $26.5 billion through its Nasdaq ADR listing, marking the largest non-U.S. share sale ever.
  • Bayer raises €3 billion by selling a minority stake in its LARC business to Apollo.
  • MiniMax Group plans to raise approximately $2 billion for AI expansion.
  • Global deal-making hits $3.2 trillion in the first half of 2026, driven by AI investments.