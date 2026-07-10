Global markets live: Goldman Sachs, Chevron, Coinbase, Vodafone, EasyJet…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Goldman Sachs bans employees from trading prediction-market contracts to prevent conflicts of interest.
- Delta Air Lines reported EPS down 26% to $1.56 for its June 2026 quarter, although slightly above the consensus of $1.53, along with an operating margin of 8.8%, down from 13.3% a year ago.
- Chevron signs a five-year agreement to supply 46 petajoules of natural gas to Alinta Energy starting in July 2027.
- Roundhill's Meme Stock ETF rises 35% this year but remains below its IPO launch price, highlighting volatility concerns.
- OpenAI announces ChatGPT Work, enhancing its productivity tool offerings.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions explores a sale with Morgan Stanley advising.
- Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal resigns amid a leadership reshuffle.
Europe:
- Volkswagen reports an 8.6% year-on-year drop in Q2 2026 global vehicle deliveries, driven by a 36.6% decline in China.
- Vodafone shares surged as Xavier Niel acquired a 16.2% stake for approximately $5.9 billion.
- EasyJet agrees in principle to a £7.15 per share, £5.7 billion cash takeover offer from Apollo Global Management.
- UniCredit's market capitalization increase raises the Central Bank of Libya's 1.2% stake to approximately EUR 1.5 billion.
- BMW's first-half vehicle deliveries fell 4.2% globally due to a slowdown in China.
- Audi reports a 7% year-on-year decline in global deliveries for the first half.
- Meta faces potential EU fines for addictive features on Instagram and Facebook.
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Philippine Airlines orders 15 Boeing 787-10 and 9 Airbus A350-1000 jets, marking its first Boeing purchase in nearly 20 years.
Rest of World:
- SK Hynix raises a record $26.5 billion through its Nasdaq ADR listing, marking the largest non-U.S. share sale ever.
- Bayer raises €3 billion by selling a minority stake in its LARC business to Apollo.
- MiniMax Group plans to raise approximately $2 billion for AI expansion.
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Global deal-making hits $3.2 trillion in the first half of 2026, driven by AI investments.
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