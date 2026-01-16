- Devon Energy Corporation: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 41.
- Hewlett-Packard Company: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 18.
- Iridium Communications Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 24.
- Penumbra, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 345 to USD 374.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 105.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 65.
- Tractor Supply Company: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 67 to USD 55.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 57.
- Analog Devices, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 350.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 380.
- Fiserv, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 76.
- Intel Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
- Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 245.
- Mks Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 250.
- Netflix, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 139 to USD 110.
- Texas Pacific Land Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1050 to USD 350.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/16/2026 at 05:33 am EST