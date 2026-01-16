  • Devon Energy Corporation: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 41.
  • Hewlett-Packard Company: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 18.
  • Iridium Communications Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 37 to USD 24.
  • Penumbra, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 345 to USD 374. 
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 105.
  • Shift4 Payments, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 65.
  • Tractor Supply Company: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 67 to USD 55.
  • Yeti Holdings, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 57.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 350.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 380.
  • Fiserv, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 76.
  • Intel Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 38 to USD 50.
  • Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 245.
  • Mks Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 250.
  • Netflix, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 139 to USD 110.
  • Texas Pacific Land Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1050 to USD 350.