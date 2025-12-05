- Apa Corporation: Johnson Rice upgrades to accumulate from hold and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 40.
- Commercial Metals Company: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 64 to USD 78.
- Conocophillips: Johnson Rice downgrades to hold from accumulate and reduces the target price from USD 108 to USD 105.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Humana Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 253 to USD 313.
- Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform and reduces the target price from USD 146 to USD 142.
- Mp Materials Corp.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 68.50 to USD 71.
- National Storage Affiliates Trust: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 30 to USD 32.
- Newmont Corporation: BNP Paribas downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 107 to USD 97.
- Robert Half Inc.: BNP Paribas downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 42 to USD 22.
- Rollins, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 72.
- Synchrony Financial: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 82.
- Unity Software Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 51.
- Apple Inc.: CLSA maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 330.
- Ciena Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 215.
- Coherent Corp.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 205.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 350.
- Macy's, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 21.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 120.
- Sentinelone, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 29 to USD 23.
- Strategy Incorporated: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 560 to USD 229.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/05/2025 at 06:02 am EST