- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 276.
- Ibm: Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 460 to USD 600.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 475.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 100.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 730 to USD 182.50.
- First Solar, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 213 to USD 279.
- Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 128.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Itau BBA Securities maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1243.78 to USD 248.756.
- Pentair Plc: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 110 to USD 83.
- Sandisk Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1200 to USD 1900.
- Sba Communications Corporation: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 211 to USD 166.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 860 to USD 1050.
- Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 70.
- Tractor Supply Company: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 35.
- Western Digital Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 515 to USD 660.
Analyst recommendations: IBM, AMD, Crowdstrike, Micron, Sandisk…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.