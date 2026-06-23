  • Cdw Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target raised from USD 142 to USD 170.
  • Ibm: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 270 to USD 291.
  • Synopsys, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 450 to USD 550.
  • Talen Energy Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to hold from restricted with a target price of USD 453.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 68.
  • Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 167.
  • Carmax, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 44.
  • Datadog, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
  • Kla Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1975 to USD 197.50.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 86.
  • Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 370.
  • Tapestry, Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 187 to USD 230.
  • Td Synnex Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 271 to USD 341.