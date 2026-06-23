- Cdw Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target raised from USD 142 to USD 170.
- Ibm: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 270 to USD 291.
- Synopsys, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 450 to USD 550.
- Talen Energy Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to hold from restricted with a target price of USD 453.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 68.
- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 167.
- Carmax, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 44.
- Datadog, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
- Kla Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1975 to USD 197.50.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 86.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 370.
- Tapestry, Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 187 to USD 230.
- Td Synnex Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 271 to USD 341.
Analyst recommendations: IBM, Synopsys, Carmax, Datadog, Tapestry…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:53 am EDT