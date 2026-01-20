  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: Canaccord Genuity upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 98.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 29 to USD 45.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 105.
  • Intel Corporation: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 50.
  • Penumbra, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 359 to USD 374.
  • Philip Morris International, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 180.
  • Regions Financial Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 31.
  • Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 75.
  • Solventum Corporation: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 100.
  • Us Foods Holding Corp.: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with a market weight rating and a target price of USD 92.
  • Albemarle Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 210.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 45.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 255.
  • Duolingo, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 200.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 450.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1084 to USD 108.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 28.
  • Nuscale Power Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 32 to USD 21.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 490.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 385.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 263 to USD 210.
  • V.f. Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 17.
  • Western Digital Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 280.