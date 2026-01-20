- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: Canaccord Genuity upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 98.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 29 to USD 45.
- Exact Sciences Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 105.
- Intel Corporation: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 50.
- Penumbra, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 359 to USD 374.
- Philip Morris International, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 180.
- Regions Financial Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 31.
- Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 75.
- Solventum Corporation: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 100.
- Us Foods Holding Corp.: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with a market weight rating and a target price of USD 92.
- Albemarle Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 210.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 45.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 255.
- Duolingo, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 200.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 450.
- Netflix, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1084 to USD 108.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 28.
- Nuscale Power Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 32 to USD 21.
- Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 490.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 385.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 263 to USD 210.
- V.f. Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 17.
- Western Digital Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 280.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/20/2026 at 05:10 am EST