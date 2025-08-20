  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 170.
  • General Mills, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 45.
  • Intel Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a target price of USD 21.80.
  • Kroger Co. (The): JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 82 to USD 75.
  • Roblox Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 151.50 to USD 109.
  • The Jm Smucker Company: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 102 to USD 129.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 163 to USD 123.
  • Crh Plc: Davy maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 11000 to USD 14200.
  • Ftai Aviation Ltd.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 138 to USD 175.
  • Insmed Incorporated: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 111 to USD 135.
  • Mccormick & Company, Incorporated: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 69 to USD 83.
  • Sofi Technologies, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 28.
  • The Hershey Company: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 146 to USD 187.