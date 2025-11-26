  • Amentum Holdings, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 35.
  • Autodesk, Inc.: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 345 to USD 375.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 128 to USD 165.
  • Intuit Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 770 to USD 800.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Capital One Securities upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 289 to USD 320.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 78 to USD 95.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 73.
  • Nuscale Power Corporation: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 25 to USD 15.
  • Nutanix, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 65.
  • Pinterest, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 41 to USD 32.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 10.