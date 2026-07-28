  • Albertsons Companies, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 20 to USD 12.
  • International Paper Company: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 32 to GBP 46.
  • Intuit Inc.: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 504 to USD 304.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 550 to USD 500.
  • Jbs N.v.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 18.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 440 to USD 574.
  • Baxter International Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 19 to USD 24.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 13 to USD 17.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 100 to USD 150.
  • Globe Life Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 150 to USD 192.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 42 to USD 57.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 481 to USD 615.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 218 to USD 309.