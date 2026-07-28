- Albertsons Companies, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 20 to USD 12.
- International Paper Company: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 32 to GBP 46.
- Intuit Inc.: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 504 to USD 304.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 550 to USD 500.
- Jbs N.v.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 18.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 440 to USD 574.
- Baxter International Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 19 to USD 24.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 13 to USD 17.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 100 to USD 150.
- Globe Life Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 150 to USD 192.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 42 to USD 57.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 481 to USD 615.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 218 to USD 309.
Analyst recommendations: Intuit, AMD, Fortinet, Globe Life…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.