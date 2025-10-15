  • Cyberark Software Ltd.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 440 to USD 502.
  • Firstenergy Corp.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 290.25 to USD 327.63.
  • Ovintiv Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 55.
  • Roper Technologies, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 577 to USD 541.
  • Watsco, Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Albemarle Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 288.
  • Applovin Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 445 to USD 630.
  • Bwx Technologies, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 300.
  • Fluor Corporation: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 65.
  • Johnson & Johnson: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 209.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 112.
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 350.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 800 to USD 1200.
  • Schlumberger Limited: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 82 to USD 63.45.
  • Sofi Technologies, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 18.
  • Tko Group Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 117 to USD 171.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 216.