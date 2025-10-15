- Cyberark Software Ltd.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 440 to USD 502.
- Firstenergy Corp.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 290.25 to USD 327.63.
- Ovintiv Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 55.
- Roper Technologies, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 577 to USD 541.
- Watsco, Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Albemarle Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
- Alphabet Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 288.
- Applovin Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 445 to USD 630.
- Bwx Technologies, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 300.
- Fluor Corporation: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 65.
- Johnson & Johnson: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 209.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 112.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 350.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 800 to USD 1200.
- Schlumberger Limited: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 82 to USD 63.45.
- Sofi Technologies, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 18.
- Tko Group Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 117 to USD 171.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 216.
Analyst recommendations: JPMorgan, Alphabet, J&J, Sofi Tech, Vertiv Holdings…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/15/2025 at 05:38 am EDT