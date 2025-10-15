TSMC, the silicon titan on its way to new records

In six months, its stock has soared 59%, and 29% in the last three months, propelling TSMC to a market capitalization of over $1.2 trillion. This meteoric rise is not due to a passing fad, but is rather thanks to an undeniable industrial reality: the world can no longer function without TSMC. At a time when investors are torn between fascination with artificial intelligence and geopolitical fears, TSMC perfectly illustrates a timeless stockmarket truth: need gets the better of fear.