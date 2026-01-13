Analyst recommendations: JPMorgan, Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock, AbbVie…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon supports Fed independence amidst discussions on a proposed 10% cap on U.S. credit card rates, while the bank reports a decrease in Q4 profits.
- Meta Platforms expands global data center partnerships and AI infrastructure with Meta Compute, appoints Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chair, and plans a 10% workforce reduction in Reality Labs.
- Citigroup announces a $0.60 dividend per share and plans to cut approximately 1,000 jobs as part of an ongoing workforce reduction strategy.
- BlackRock announces a 1% staff reduction, approximately 250 jobs, as part of cost-cutting measures and shifts AI investment focus towards energy and infrastructure.
- AbbVie agrees to lower Medicaid drug prices and invest $100 billion in U.S. R&D over the next decade as part of a deal with the Trump administration.
- Exxon Mobil maintains interest in Venezuelan oil operations despite criticism from President Trump.
- Delta Air Lines anticipates a 20% earnings increase by 2026 due to rising premium travel demand.
Europe:
- Orsted resumes work on its Revolution Wind project in Rhode Island after a U.S. court lifts a previous block, leading to a 5.1% increase in shares.
- Airbus appoints Matthieu Louvot as CEO of Airbus Helicopters and achieves a 4% increase in aircraft deliveries in 2025.
- UBS prepares for CEO Sergio Ermotti's departure in April 2027, considering internal candidates for succession and anticipating fewer than 3,000 job cuts in Switzerland.
- UniCredit negotiates the acquisition of Delfin's 17% stake in Monte dei Paschi and raises €1 billion through Tier 1 perpetual notes issuance.
- Symrise AG announces a €400 million share buyback and plans to sell its terpenes business, impacting earnings and EBITDA forecasts for Q4 2025.
- Novo Nordisk poised to capture significant market share with its oral GLP-1 obesity drug, Wegovy, expected to constitute over 30% of the market by 2030.
- Sika AG reduces its 2025 EBIT margin guidance to just over 19% following a 4.8% decline in full-year sales.
- Alstom secures a €62 million contract for a five-year maintenance of 300 electric locomotives in India.
- Amgen reports promising results for MariTide in maintaining weight loss and reducing blood sugar levels, with findings to be announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Rest of the world:
- SK Hynix plans to invest 19 trillion won in building an advanced chip packaging plant in South Korea to meet rising AI HBM demand.
- Renault plans to launch its new Filante hybrid SUV in South Korea in March 2026 using Geely's Compact Modular Architecture.
- BHP decides against a counterbid for Glencore as it engages in merger talks with Rio Tinto.
- Webuild leads a consortium winning a contract to extend Riyadh's driverless Red Line metro in Saudi Arabia.
