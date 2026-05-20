- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 200.
- Etsy, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 76.
- Jabil Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 411 to USD 366.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to outperform from overweight and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 390.
- Packaging Corporation Of America: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 232 to USD 248.
- Aramark: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 61.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 480 to USD 660.
- Etsy, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 76.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 335.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 275.
- The Home Depot, Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 392 to USD 310.
Analyst recommendations: Keysight Technologies, Crowdstrike, Etsy, Mongodb, Palo Alto, Home Depot…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/20/2026 at 04:45 am EDT