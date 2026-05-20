  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 200.
  • Etsy, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 76.
  • Jabil Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 411 to USD 366.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to outperform from overweight and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 390. 
  • Packaging Corporation Of America: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 232 to USD 248.
  • Aramark: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 61.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 480 to USD 660.
  • Etsy, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 76.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 335.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 275.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 392 to USD 310.