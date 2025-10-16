  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 56 to USD 60.
  • Ppg Industries, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 112.
  • Tko Group Holdings, Inc.: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 214.
  • Unity Software Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 36.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 280 to USD 220.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 265.
  • Applovin Corporation: Arete Research maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 394.
  • Carmax, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 46.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 105.
  • Transunion: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 95.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 125.
  • Vaxcyte, Inc.: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 85.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 12.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 21.