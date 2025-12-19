- Lockheed Martin Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 465 to USD 515.
- Paccar, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 108 to USD 133.
- Rocket Companies, Inc.: Jefferies initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of USD 25.
- Uwm Holdings Corporation: Jefferies initiates coverage with a hold rating and a target price of USD 5.
- Carmax, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 25 to USD 19.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 680.
- Factset Research Systems, Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 372 to USD 295.
- Fedex Corporation: Stephens maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 330.
- Lam Research Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 160 to USD 195.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 265.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1150 to USD 230.
- Sps Commerce, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.
Published on 12/19/2025 at 04:46 am EST