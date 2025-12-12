  • Centerpoint Energy, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 41.
  • Choice Hotels International, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 102 to USD 95.
  • Cousins Properties Incorporated: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 31 to USD 29.
  • Eastgroup Properties, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 220.
  • Gaming And Leisure Properties, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 52 to USD 53.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 80.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 170.
  • Snap Inc.: President Capital Management Corp initiates coverage with a buy recommendation and sets a price target of USD 9.10.
  • Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 132 to USD 121.
  • Veeva Systems Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Antero Resources Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 49.
  • Broadcom Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 420.
  • Ciena Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 113 to USD 222.
  • Eli Lilly And Company: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 823 to USD 1157.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 300.
  • Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 66.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.
  • Robert Half Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 35.
  • Roblox Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 145 to USD 100.
  • Sandisk Corporation: GF Securities Co. Ltd. downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 351 to USD 239.
  • Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 43.