- Centerpoint Energy, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 41.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 102 to USD 95.
- Cousins Properties Incorporated: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 31 to USD 29.
- Eastgroup Properties, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 220.
- Gaming And Leisure Properties, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 52 to USD 53.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 80.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 170.
- Snap Inc.: President Capital Management Corp initiates coverage with a buy recommendation and sets a price target of USD 9.10.
- Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 132 to USD 121.
- Veeva Systems Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Antero Resources Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 49.
- Broadcom Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 420.
- Ciena Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 113 to USD 222.
- Eli Lilly And Company: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 823 to USD 1157.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 300.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 66.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 16.
- Robert Half Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 35.
- Roblox Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 145 to USD 100.
- Sandisk Corporation: GF Securities Co. Ltd. downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 351 to USD 239.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 43.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/12/2025 at 05:11 am EST