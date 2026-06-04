  • Cms Energy Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 74.
  • Essent Group Ltd.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 73.
  • Medtronic Plc: BTIG upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 90.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 48.
  • Venture Global, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 16 to USD 17.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 64.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 675.
  • Intel Corporation: Huatai Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 150.
  • Macy's, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: SinoPac Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 380.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 87.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Cmb International Capital Corp Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 222.70 to USD 299.70.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: Clear Street LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 98 to USD 129.
  • Thor Industries, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 79 to USD 59.
  • Veeva Systems Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 175.