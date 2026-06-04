- Cms Energy Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 74.
- Essent Group Ltd.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 73.
- Medtronic Plc: BTIG upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 90.
- Murphy Oil Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 48.
- Venture Global, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 16 to USD 17.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 85 to USD 64.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 675.
- Intel Corporation: Huatai Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 150.
- Macy's, Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: SinoPac Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 380.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 87.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Cmb International Capital Corp Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 222.70 to USD 299.70.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Clear Street LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 98 to USD 129.
- Thor Industries, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 79 to USD 59.
- Veeva Systems Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 220 to USD 175.
Analyst recommendations: Medtronic, Murphy Oil, Crowdstrike, Intel, Marvell…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/04/2026 at 05:33 am EDT