  • Armstrong World Industries : Zelman & Associates maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 214 to USD 224.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings : Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 500.
  • Darden Restaurants : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 260 to USD 220.
  • Dupont De Nemours : Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 93.
  • Factset Research Systems : Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 412 to USD 282.
  • Fedex : ARC Independent Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 267 to USD 270. 
  • Hf Sinclair : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 50.
  • Hologic : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 90.
  • Intel : New Street Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 32.
  • Johnson & Johnson : Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 186.
  • Marathon Petroleum : TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 182 to USD 195.
  • Meta Platforms : China Merchants Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 866 to USD 780.
  • Mongodb : Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 375.
  • Phillips 66 : TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 133.
  • Valero Energy : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 162.