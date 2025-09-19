- Armstrong World Industries : Zelman & Associates maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 214 to USD 224.
- Crowdstrike Holdings : Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 430 to USD 500.
- Darden Restaurants : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 260 to USD 220.
- Dupont De Nemours : Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 93.
- Factset Research Systems : Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 412 to USD 282.
- Fedex : ARC Independent Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 267 to USD 270.
- Hf Sinclair : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 50.
- Hologic : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 90.
- Intel : New Street Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 32.
- Johnson & Johnson : Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 186.
- Marathon Petroleum : TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 182 to USD 195.
- Meta Platforms : China Merchants Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 866 to USD 780.
- Mongodb : Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 375.
- Phillips 66 : TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 134 to USD 133.
- Valero Energy : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 162.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/19/2025 at 09:04 am EDT