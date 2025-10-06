Analyst recommendations: Micron, Nike, Stellantis, Microsoft, Newmont Corp…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 74 to USD 101.

Emerson Electric Co.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 140.

Lennox International Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to market weight from underweight and reduces the target price from USD 675 to USD 575.

Micron Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from market weight with a price target raised from USD 160 to USD 220.

Nike, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold and raises the target price from USD 69.30 to USD 83.20.

Stellantis N.v.: Mediobanca upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from EUR 7.70 to EUR 9.70.

Tpg Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 65 to USD 78.

Microsoft Corporation: Griffin Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 485 to USD 625.

Newmont Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 107.

Unity Software Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 36 to USD 50.