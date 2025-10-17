- Appfolio, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 285.
- Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from overweight with a target price of USD 60.
- Commercial Metals Company: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 65.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 50.
- International Paper Company: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 57.80.
- Kilroy Realty Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 46 to USD 44.
- Marsh & Mclennan Companies: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to market perform from underperform and reduces the target price from USD 209 to USD 191.
- Moody's Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to market perform from underperform.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 65.
- Albemarle Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 117.
- Broadcom Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 415.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 211 to USD 160.
- Eli Lilly And Company: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 799 to USD 984.
- Fmc Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 42 to USD 33.
- Instacart (Maplebear): Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 55 to USD 43.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 69 to USD 55.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 240.
- Nextracker Inc.: Johnson Rice maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.
- Permian Resources Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 16.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 75.
- Sandisk Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 180.
- Tesla, Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 350.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 317 to USD 409.
- Western Digital Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 160.
Analyst recommendations: Moody's, Broadcom, Eli Lilly, Micron Technology, Tesla…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/17/2025 at 05:18 am EDT