  • Appfolio, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 285.
  • Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to underweight from overweight with a target price of USD 60.
  • Commercial Metals Company: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 65.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 50.
  • International Paper Company: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 57.80.
  • Kilroy Realty Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 46 to USD 44.
  • Marsh & Mclennan Companies: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to market perform from underperform and reduces the target price from USD 209 to USD 191.
  • Moody's Corporation: Raymond James upgrades to market perform from underperform.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of USD 65.
  • Albemarle Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 117.
  • Broadcom Inc.: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 415.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 211 to USD 160.
  • Eli Lilly And Company: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 799 to USD 984.
  • Fmc Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 42 to USD 33.
  • Instacart (Maplebear): Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 55 to USD 43.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 69 to USD 55.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 240.
  • Nextracker Inc.: Johnson Rice maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.
  • Permian Resources Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 21 to USD 16.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 75.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 180.
  • Tesla, Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 350.
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 317 to USD 409.
  • Western Digital Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 160.