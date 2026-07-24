- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 155 to USD 185.
- Netflix, Inc.: Loop Capital Markets reprend la couverture avec une recommandation d'achat et un objectif de cours réduit de USD 115 à USD 95.
- Rollins, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 70 to USD 45.
- Tapestry, Inc.: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 163 to USD 152.
- Tesla, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 385.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 17 to USD 12.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 550 to USD 700.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 522 to USD 683.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: Wells Fargo maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target raised from 9 to USD 11.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 74 to USD 55.
- Csx Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 48 to USD 59.
- Intel Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 111.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 530 to USD 360.
- Lam Research Corporation: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 247 to USD 333.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 67.20 to USD 51.80.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 450 to USD 600.
- Pool Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 250 to USD 185.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 175 to USD 230.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: GF Securities Co. Ltd. maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 270 to USD 326.
- United Rentals, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target raised from 715 to USD 950.
Analyst recommendations: Netflix, Tapestry, Tesla, AMD, Intel…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.