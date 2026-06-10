- Borgwarner Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 61 to USD 95.
- Cava Group, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 90.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 37 to USD 95.
- Hess Midstream Lp: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 38.
- Nike, Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 70 to USD 50.
- Pfizer Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to sector perform from underperform with a target price of USD 25.
- Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 335 to USD 345.
- Carvana Co.: Gordon Haskett maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 425 to USD 75.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 9 to USD 13.
- Conagra Brands, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 18 to USD 13.
- Datadog, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
- Dexcom, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 37 to USD 95.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 52.
- Intel Corporation: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20.40 to USD 99.
- Jabil Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 425.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 262.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 22 to USD 16.
- Zillow Group, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 95 to USD 70.
Analyst recommendations: Nike, Pfizer, Hewlett Packard, Intel, The Trade Desk…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/10/2026 at 06:01 am EDT