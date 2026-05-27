Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Goldman Sachs, Lululemon…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Nvidia announces a $150 billion investment in Taiwan, including a new headquarters and partnerships with local entities.
- BlackRock increases its stake in Brazil's Usiminas to 5.07% of preferred shares.
- Eli Lilly plans to acquire three clinical-stage vaccine developers for up to $3.8 billion.
- Goldman Sachs raises its 2026 S&P 500 target to 8,000, citing strong earnings expectations.
- Occidental Petroleum acquires a 10% stake in Exxon Mobil's deepwater block offshore Trinidad and Tobago.
- Lululemon Athletica settles proxy fight with founder Chip Wilson, granting board seats to his nominees.
Europe:
- BP plc removes chairman Albert Manifold over governance concerns, with Manifold disputing allegations.
- AstraZeneca's FDA review for its breast cancer drug camizestrant extended for additional data evaluation.
- Airbus SE confirms Cathay Group orders two additional A350F freighters.
- Pernod Ricard faces a $314 million fine and $600 million back-tax dispute in India over Scotch whisky imports.
- Wacker Chemie sells 2.1 million Siltronic shares, raising €188 million and reducing its stake to 24%.
- Eramet partially restarts its Senegal mineral sands plant at 30% capacity after a February fire.
- Securitas AB prices its secondary offering at SEK 153 per share.
- CVC Capital Partners sells its 13.8% stake in Naturgy Energy Group for €3.07 billion.
Rest of World:
- Luxshare Precision Industry fined 900,000 yuan for unlawfully acquiring parts of Wingtech Technology.
- PDD Holdings reports Q1 2026 profit and revenue miss due to weak Chinese demand and competition.
- Micron Technology and SK Hynix achieve $1 trillion market-cap milestones driven by AI demand.
- Samsung Electronics workers approve a bonus deal, averting a strike and boosting shares by 7%.
- Samsung Electronics plans a $1.5 billion investment in a semiconductor chip-testing factory in Vietnam.
- TSMC announces a 30%-plus incentive increase to retain top talent amid rising AI earnings.
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Seqirus, a unit of CSL, will discontinue Benpen injection products from November 2026.
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