North America:

  • Nvidia announces a $150 billion investment in Taiwan, including a new headquarters and partnerships with local entities.
  • BlackRock increases its stake in Brazil's Usiminas to 5.07% of preferred shares.
  • Eli Lilly plans to acquire three clinical-stage vaccine developers for up to $3.8 billion.
  • Goldman Sachs raises its 2026 S&P 500 target to 8,000, citing strong earnings expectations.
  • Occidental Petroleum acquires a 10% stake in Exxon Mobil's deepwater block offshore Trinidad and Tobago.
  • Lululemon Athletica settles proxy fight with founder Chip Wilson, granting board seats to his nominees.

Europe:

  • BP plc removes chairman Albert Manifold over governance concerns, with Manifold disputing allegations.
  • AstraZeneca's FDA review for its breast cancer drug camizestrant extended for additional data evaluation.
  • Airbus SE confirms Cathay Group orders two additional A350F freighters.
  • Pernod Ricard faces a $314 million fine and $600 million back-tax dispute in India over Scotch whisky imports.
  • Wacker Chemie sells 2.1 million Siltronic shares, raising €188 million and reducing its stake to 24%.
  • Eramet partially restarts its Senegal mineral sands plant at 30% capacity after a February fire.
  • Securitas AB prices its secondary offering at SEK 153 per share.
  • CVC Capital Partners sells its 13.8% stake in Naturgy Energy Group for €3.07 billion.

Rest of World:

  • Luxshare Precision Industry fined 900,000 yuan for unlawfully acquiring parts of Wingtech Technology.
  • PDD Holdings reports Q1 2026 profit and revenue miss due to weak Chinese demand and competition.
  • Micron Technology and SK Hynix achieve $1 trillion market-cap milestones driven by AI demand.
  • Samsung Electronics workers approve a bonus deal, averting a strike and boosting shares by 7%.
  • Samsung Electronics plans a $1.5 billion investment in a semiconductor chip-testing factory in Vietnam.
  • TSMC announces a 30%-plus incentive increase to retain top talent amid rising AI earnings.
  • Seqirus, a unit of CSL, will discontinue Benpen injection products from November 2026.