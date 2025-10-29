Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, UBS…
North America:
- Nvidia reached a $5 trillion market cap, driving a global AI stock rally and influencing monetary policies.
- Microsoft expanded its AI initiatives with OpenAI, enhancing capital raising and introducing GitHub's Agent HQ.
- Amazon launched Project Rainier on AWS and announced a $5 billion AI infrastructure investment in South Korea by 2031.
- Visa reported strong Q4 2025 earnings with revenue and profit growth, driven by consumer spending and a 14% dividend increase.
- Fiserv announced lowered earnings forecasts, new executive appointments, and a stock listing transfer to Nasdaq.
- Verizon reported strong Q3 2025 earnings with increased profit and revenue, despite losing postpaid phone customers.
- Caterpillar faced a decline in Q3 2025 net income due to higher costs and weak U.S. construction activity.
- Tesla is under scrutiny for Elon Musk's potential $1 trillion pay package amidst leadership transition discussions.
- Teradyne surpassed Q3 earnings expectations due to AI-driven semiconductor testing demand.
Europe:
- UBS is appealing a Swiss court decision on a $17 billion Credit Suisse bond write-off and reported strong Q3 earnings.
- Banco Santander showed significant Q3 profit growth and plans for share buybacks despite UK regulatory challenges.
- Mercedes-Benz reported declining profits due to reduced sales and high costs but maintained its annual forecast.
- Adidas reported record quarterly revenue and adjusted its full-year outlook upwards despite U.S. tariff challenges.
- BASF announced a €1.5 billion share buyback program despite mixed Q3 results and divesting its coatings unit.
- Equinor announced a $1.27 billion share buyback despite a decline in earnings due to weak oil prices.
- Troax reported lower-than-expected Q3 revenue and set new financial targets for 2030.
- Cindrigo re-listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Rest of the world:
- SK Hynix reported record earnings due to strong AI-related chip demand and forecasted a prolonged memory chip super cycle.
- Coal India reported a decline in quarterly profit due to lower e-auction premiums and weak demand.
- Tokyo Gas Co is evaluating its participation in the Alaska LNG project and reported strong profits.
- L1 Group announced a trading halt and CEO resignation while raising A$330 million for growth.
- NEC Corp acquired CSG Systems International for approximately $2.3 to $2.89 billion.
Hancock Prospecting increased its ownership in Arafura Rare Earths to 15.7%.
- Lynas Rare Earths is expanding operations in Malaysia with a new facility for heavy rare earths processing.
- L&T reported profit growth from successful overseas projects and increased order inflows.
