On the stock market, inflation pushes Oracle off the front page.

Yesterday's surge in Oracle shares in New York did not rekindle optimism on Wall Street, where investors remain cautious ahead of the August US inflation report due later today. This is the last key data point that could challenge expectations of a rate cut by the Fed next week. In Europe, the ECB is set to leave monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of its meeting this afternoon. These two events will dominate attention today.