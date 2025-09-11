- Affirm Holdings: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $72 to $95.
- Atlassian: Guggenheim initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $225.
- AutoZone: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $3,916 to $4,510.
- AvalonBay Communities: Truist Securities upgrades from hold to buy but lowers the price target from $224 to $218.
- Carnival: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $30 to $40.
- Cencora: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $330 to $340.
- Chewy: Deutsche Bank upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from $38 to $45.
- Comfort Systems USA: William Blair maintains its outperform rating.
- Core & Main: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from $68 to $60.
- Coterra Energy: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from $38 to $34.
- DraftKings: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $58 to $60.
- Eaton: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $385 to $400.
- EMCOR Group: William Blair maintains its outperform rating.
- Exact Sciences: Craig-Hallum maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $85.
- FedEx: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $275 to $270.
- GitLab: Guggenheim initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $70.
- Lululemon Athletica: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold and lowers the price target from $275 to $175.
- Nvidia: D.A. Davidson upgrades from neutral to buy with a raised price target from $195 to $210.
- Oracle: CITIC Securities Co. Ltd maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $200 to $298.
- Reddit: William O’Neil & Co. Incorporated maintains its buy rating.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Barclays upgrades from equal weight to overweight and raises the price target from $490 to $550.
Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Oracle, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lululemon, FedEx...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/11/2025 at 09:18 am EDT