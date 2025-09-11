  • Affirm Holdings: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $72 to $95.
  • Atlassian: Guggenheim initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $225.
  • AutoZone: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $3,916 to $4,510.
  • AvalonBay Communities: Truist Securities upgrades from hold to buy but lowers the price target from $224 to $218.
  • Carnival: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $30 to $40.
  • Cencora: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $330 to $340.
  • Chewy: Deutsche Bank upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from $38 to $45.
  • Comfort Systems USA: William Blair maintains its outperform rating.
  • Core & Main: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from $68 to $60.
  • Coterra Energy: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from $38 to $34.
  • DraftKings: MoffettNathanson LLC maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $58 to $60.
  • Eaton: Argus Research Company maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $385 to $400.
  • EMCOR Group: William Blair maintains its outperform rating.
  • Exact Sciences: Craig-Hallum maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $85.
  • FedEx: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $275 to $270.
  • GitLab: Guggenheim initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $70.
  • Lululemon Athletica: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold and lowers the price target from $275 to $175.
  • Nvidia: D.A. Davidson upgrades from neutral to buy with a raised price target from $195 to $210.
  • Oracle: CITIC Securities Co. Ltd maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $200 to $298.
  • Reddit: William O’Neil & Co. Incorporated maintains its buy rating.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific: Barclays upgrades from equal weight to overweight and raises the price target from $490 to $550.