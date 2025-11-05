Déjà Vu, With Better Balance Sheets

For months, Wall Street has been running on an adrenaline rush. Now, the comedown has begun. After racing to record highs in October, U.S. markets have been jolted by a sudden case of vertigo. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq slid 2% - its worst day in nearly a month - as traders finally began to question whether artificial intelligence, the market's favorite miracle cure, might have been seriously overpriced. By Wednesday morning, futures hovered near zero.