Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Tesla, IBM, AMD, Amgen…
North America:
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang discussed AI policy and investment with UK Technology Secretary amidst challenges including Blackwell AI chip export restrictions to China.
- Tesla faced significant sales declines in Germany and the UK due to competitive pressures and internal challenges, while planning for AI5 chip production with TSMC and Samsung.
- Arista Networks reported strong Q3 earnings and provided positive guidance for Q4 despite facing slowing sales growth and margin pressure.
- IBM is intensifying job cuts with a planned workforce reduction in Q4 2025, amidst a strategic shift towards software and services.
- AMD exceeded Q3 2025 earnings expectations due to robust demand for its EPYC, Ryzen, and Instinct AI accelerators, with plans to launch 2nm 'Venice' processors in 2026.
- Amgen reported strong Q3 earnings and raised its full-year guidance, driven by robust product sales growth.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is raising capital through a common stock offering and reported mixed Q3 results with strong AI data center demand.
Europe:
- BMW is enhancing global competitiveness with a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, and the introduction of the electric SUV iX3, supported by strong Q3 profits.
- Novo Nordisk is facing declining market share and profitability due to competition from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, leading to lowered annual profit and sales targets.
- Siemens Healthineers experienced a decline in shares following lower-than-expected quarterly results, impacted by U.S. tariffs and challenges in its diagnostics business.
- Storskogen reported positive Q3 2025 earnings and strategic moves including a share buyback, amidst lower interest rates and fiscal stimulus.
- KABE Group AB experienced a significant profit decline in Q3 2025 amidst lower revenue and various stock market events.
- Evotec faced a challenging third quarter with weak results and operational losses, but improved revenue through a sale to Sandoz.
- Siemens entered a 10-year agreement with Swiss Federal Railways to modernize signal boxes, facing challenges at Siemens Healthineers.
Rest of the world:
- Toyota Motor reported a strong second-quarter net profit and raised its full-year forecasts, despite a $9 billion tariff impact and vehicle recalls in the U.S.
- Grasim Industries experienced robust growth in Q3 2025 with its paints business and enhanced its focus on sustainability with renewable energy investments.
- Nippon Steel plans to sell its shares in Usiminas to mitigate further impairment losses, following a decline in annual profit.
- SoftBank ventures include a delayed U.S. IPO for PayPay and a new joint venture with OpenAI, amidst global equity market volatility.
Gunvor Group is potentially acquiring Lukoil's foreign assets, which could impact the global oil market.
- Mitsui & Co announced a share buyback and revised its full-year profit forecast upward while maintaining its stake in Russia's Sakhalin-2 LNG project.
- Delhivery appointed Vivek Pabari as the new CFO and reported a Q2 FY2025 net loss, launching the Freight Index One service.
